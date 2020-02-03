Pressure Gauge Market Technology Forecast by 2023: WIKA,Omega,Ashcroft,Emerson,Dwyer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A pressure gauge is used to determine the pressure within a certain area. The sensor receives an impulse, which is then converted into an electric signal and is then transmitted to a receiver where either a digital or an analog signal can be read out. These sensors are ideally used for testing and monitoring purposes, For example, pressure gauges are used in automobiles to monitor the oil pressure. Based on the pressure in the oil line, it can be determined if there is a leak or not. The same concept would be applied across to a number of other applications. The sensors can also be used to activate a circuit. An example of this is that if an individual walks into a room, a pressure gauge can sense a change in pressure in the room and accordingly send a signal to the lighting system in the room.



The Top key vendors in Pressure Gauge Market include are WIKA,Omega,Ashcroft,Emerson,Winters Instruments,Baumer,Swagelok,Brooks Instrument,3D Instruments,Kobold,SMC,Trerice,Skon,Dwyer



"The automotive on-vehicle segment to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period"

The application segment comprises automotive on-vehicle, medical devices, HVAC, process controls, test & measurement, and other (air data computers, air data test sets, cockpit instruments, gaming, and navigation). The automotive on-vehicle segment in the pressure sensor market is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This segment is projected to retain its lead in the market during the forecast period, due to the usage of pressure sensors for automotive on-vehicle solutions for several applications including oil pressure in power steering measurement, intake manifold pressure measurement, fuel pressure measurement in tank, nitrous pressure measurement, brake pressure measurement, differential measurements, and tire pressure monitoring system.



"The piezoresistive segment to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period"

The technology segment comprises piezoresistive, capacitive, resonant, electromagnetic, optical, and others (potentiometric, piezoelectric, and thermal technologies). The piezoresistive segment is projected to the largest share in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to retain its lead in the market during the forecast period, due to its suitability for measuring absolute, gauge, vacuum, and differential pressures. These sensors find applications in washing machines, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, oil & gas level air pressure detection, blood pressure measurement, and others.



"The absolute pressure sensor segment to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period"

The product type segment comprises absolute pressure sensor, gauge pressure sensor, differential pressure sensor, sealed pressure sensor, and vacuum pressure sensor. The absolute pressure sensor segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, due to its usage to measure pressure changes in barometric pressure or as altimeters.



"The automotive segment accounted for the largest share in the pressure sensor market due to mandates laid down by governments"

The end-user industry segment comprises automotive, medical, manufacturing, utility, aviation, oil & gas, marine, consumer electronics, and others (food & beverages, pulp & paper, and telecommunication). The automotive segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to retain its lead during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of pressure sensors in the automotive industry and focus of manufacturers to comply with the mandates laid down by governments. For instance, in the engine management systems, to enhance the efficiency of car engines, pressure sensors have to accurately monitor engine conditions, such as air volume and exhaust gas pressure of the EGR system.



Global Pressure Gauge Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):

Pointer Type

Digital Type



Global Pressure Gauge Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Gas

Liquid



Region wise performance of the Pressure Gauge industry

This report studies the global Pressure Gauge Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pressure Gauge Market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



