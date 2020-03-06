Pressure Reducing Valve Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2026 – Parker, Singer Valve, Apollo Valves, Eaton, KSB

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The global pressure reducing valves market size was valued at $2,501.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,617.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.



The pressure reducing valve is a device that maintains and reduces the pressure of the liquid, steam, and gas on the outlet side. It reduces the unstable pressure in the enclosure to an adjustable pressure. It is available according to the operating pressure that is from less than 300 Psig to more than 600 Psig. These valves are used in a wide range of industrial verticals such as oil & gas, power generation, chemical, water & wastewater, metals & mining, and others.



The market growth is majorly driven by rise in demand from the oil & gas industry, as it experiences an increase in requirement of pressure valves with operating pressure between 301-600 Psig. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for pressure reducing valves in the developing regions—parts of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America region, owing to rapid industrialization, and this is anticipated to outpace the demand for pressure reducing valves in some developed nations. However, rising as well as uncertainty in the raw material prices are expected to hamper the market growth.



Furthermore, emerging economies are boosting their investment in the oil & gas industry, which is expected to boost the growth of the pressure reducing valves industry.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include Apollo Valves, Eaton, Honeywell International Inc., KSB, Parker, Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd., Singer Valve, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, TALIS Management Holding GmbH, and WATTS Industries.



GLOBAL PRESSURE REDUCING VALVE MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

- Direct acting

- Pilot operated



BY OPERATING PRESSURE

- Below 300 Psig

- 301-600 Psig

- Above 600 Psig



BY END-USER

- Oil & Gas

- Power Generation

- Chemical

- Water & Wastewater

- Metals & Mining

- Others



The global pressure reducing valve market is segmented based on type, operating pressure, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into direct acting, and pilot operated. Based on operating pressure, the market is divided into Below 300 Psig, 301-600 Psig, and Above 600 Psig. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as oil & gas, power generation, chemical, water & wastewater, metals & mining, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as acquisitions, and product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.



METHODOLOGY:

A combination of primary and secondary research has been used to determine the market estimates and forecasts. Sources used for secondary research include (but not limited to) Paid Data Sources, Company Websites, Technical Journals, Annual Reports, SEC Filings and various other industry publications. Specific details on methodology used for this report can be provided on demand.



