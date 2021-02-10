New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The latest market intelligence report, titled "Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Forecast to 2026," illustrates the significant aspects of the global Pressure Relief Devices business sphere. The latest study offers valuable business insights and elaborates on the present and future trends of the Pressure Relief Devices market, including the technological innovations and the key market growth-influencing factors. The global Pressure Relief Devices market report is expected to help readers identify the products and services offered by this industry vertical. The vital parameters of the market help drive revenue growth and profitability. The research report draws focus on a plethora of market dynamics, including the key market drivers, opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges, and several industry-specific trends. Additionally, the study focuses on the downstream and upstream analysis of the leadingPressure Relief Devices market players.



The report puts forward an exclusive assessment of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pressure Relief Devices market. The viral outbreak has devastated the global business scenario, affecting the manufacturers and buyers involved in this industry negatively. The report thus discusses the unprecedented impact of the outbreak and the consequent lockdown restrictions on the global market. Furthermore, the report is intended to offer essential details about the growth-inducing factors, shortcomings, threats, and lucrative opportunities available for all the vendors and companies participating in this industry.



Competitive Overview:



The global Pressure Relief Devices industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of several renowned companies that are keen on enhancing their market footprint. The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. As per industry experts, the market players these days are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization and effective customer interaction. Several varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, have been depicted in this report. The leading vendors profiled in the report include Stryker Corp., Smith & Nephew, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Talley Group Limited, ArjoHuntleigh, Apex Medical Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited), Linnet spol.s.r.o. and PROMA REHA, s. r. o.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Pressure Relief Devices on the basis of product, end use, and region:



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Low-tech devices

Foam-Based Mattress

Gel-based Mattress

Fiber-filled Mattress

Water/Fluid-filled Mattress

Air-filled Mattress

High-tech Devices

Kinetic Bed

Dynamic Air Therapy Bed



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers



Regions Covered in This Report:



· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)



· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)



· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)



· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018– 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising demand of pressure relief devices

Chapter 4. Extra implementation costs of healthcare industry

Chapter 5. Pressure relief devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis

5.1. Pressure relief devices Segmentation Analysis

5.2. Pressure relief devices Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

5.3. Regulatory framework

5.4. Pressure relief devices Market Impact Analysis

5.4.1. Market driver analysis

5.4.1.1. Rising Need for pressure relief devices

5.4.1.2. Growth in the healthcare Industry

5.4.1.3. Environmental Regulations Related to Drive the Demand for pressure relief devices

5.4.2. Market restraint analysis

5.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

5.4.2.2. High Price of pressure relief devices

5.5. Key opportunities prioritized

5.6. Pressure relief devices Pricing Analysis

5.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

5.8. Pressure relief devices PESTEL Analysis



Continue…



