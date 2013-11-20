Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pressure Relief Devices Market to 2019 - Increasing Focus on Pressure Ulcer Prevention and Quality of Care to Drive Growth market report to its offering

The report “Pressure Relief Devices Market to 2019” looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the four pressure relief devices market segments: mattress overlays, specialty beds (rentals), specialty beds (sales), and mattresses. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment’s pipeline products and gives details of important Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil



- Information on market size for the four pressure relief devices market segments: mattress overlays, specialty beds (rentals), specialty beds (sales), and mattresses



- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2011



- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the pressure relief devices market



Information on the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies of key players



- Information on reimbursement trends and market access for key countries



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global pressure relief devices market



- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies



- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines



- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies



- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities



- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return



- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the pressure relief devices market landscape



- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global pressure relief devices market and the factors shaping it



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146554/pressure-relief-devices-market-to-2019-increasing-focus-on-pressure-ulcer-prevention-and-quality-of-care-to-drive-growth.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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