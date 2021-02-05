New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market



Pressure-sensitive adhesives used in the electrical and electronics industries are essential for the design of a wide variety of electrical and electronic parts. Electrically conductive pressure-sensitive adhesive is explicitly used to manufacture electrically conductive apes consisting of backing and adhesive that incorporates the typical characteristics of PSA with extraordinary electrical properties. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are usually preferred to substitute mechanical bonding methods in the automobile industry to manufacture parts.



The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market is projected to hit USD 15.59 billion by 2027. Increasing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives from the packaging industry is a core driver for the market's growth. Proper packing is essential to ensuring that shipped goods have reached their destination in the same condition when packaged. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are an acceptable solution to achieving the intended purpose.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) market and profiled in the report are:



Ashland Inc., 3M Company, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Scapa Group PLC, and Franklin Adhesives & Polymers, among others



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Tapes

Labels

Films

Others



Composition Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Acrylic

Rubber

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Water-Based

Radiation Cured

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Packaging

Automotive

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Others



Regional Outlook



The North American area market is expected to expand at a rate of 3.2% in the forecast timeframe. The demand for the product in the area is due to increased investment in R&D activities to develop manufacturing technologies. The demand in Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2019 and is projected to rise at the highest rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The APAC region's market domination is attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing demand from the packaging, electronics, and automotive sectors in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, among others.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) market and its competitive landscape.



