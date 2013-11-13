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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Increasing need for weight reduction of end-user products, high bonding solutions, sustainable developments, growing tapes demand, rising GDP, purchasing power, will drive the global pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market to $8.4 billion by 2018. India and China leads the world in terms of usage of PSA due to heavy industrialization in these countries, which makes it the biggest market for adhesives. The market here is expected to experience highest revenue growth during the next five years.
The factors driving growth in the PSA market are rising applications, current & emerging applications, and increase in tapes and labels demand. In addition, the demand for PSA in applications such as RFID, clean room label, etc. is also high. The factors hindering the growth of this market are the fluctuating cost of raw materials, lack of technology infrastructure in developing countries, and huge investment in R&D.
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The market is growing slowly in Europe and will continue to grow at significant rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region's demand is driven by the countries such as China, the fastest growing country in global PSA market. The PSA market is still in infancy stage in African markets. However, this region is experiencing high growth on account of increased infrastructure spending.
Most players in this industry are very huge and manufacture highly customized products focusing on a particular end-user industry. 3M is a leader in Pressure sensitive adhesives for tapes while Avery Dennison leads in PSA for labels. Every company, big or small, wants to penetrate deeper into the existing market and at the same time expand into new and emerging markets to increase their sales margin; thereby increasing the overall revenue. The companies involved in adhesives business adopted this strategy by expanding into emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Rest of World markets. Most of the major companies in the adhesives business are headquartered in the U.S. and Europe.
With the increase in demand of pressure sensitive adhesives in automotives, the tapes segment will see a rise in the future. The demand of specialty tapes for varied applications like marine, automotive, aerospace, electronics will witness a significant growth due to high capabilities of these tapes. Also, the growing health concerns among people will increase the demand for PSA for medical applications such as surgical tapes, dressing tapes, sanitary napkins, etc.
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