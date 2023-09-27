Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trends, Size and Share, Statistics and Segmentation by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2023 -- The report "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt), Application (Labels, Tapes, Graphics), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare) Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Pressure sensitive adhesives market size is projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2027 from USD 13.2 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market"

267 market data Tables

53 Figures

264 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1135



The market is witnessing healthy growth, and the trend is expected to continue in the long term. The market for PSAs is mainly driven by the growing packaging, automotive & transportation, medical & healthcare, and electrical, electronics, and telecommunication industries. The industry scenario hints at making huge investments by major market players to serve the increasing demand from emerging countries.



Tapes is the largest application segment of the overall pressure sensitive adhesives market.

The tapes segment accounts for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall pressure sensitive adhesives market. PSA tapes are of various types based on the technological developments and requirements of the application, namely, single-coated, double-coated, reinforced, and unsupported. Single-coated PSA tapes have adhesives applied to only one side of the backing. Double-coated PSA tapes have adhesive applied to both sides of the backing. The PSA is coated on both sides of the carrier, which is typically a polymeric film such as 0.5 mil polyester. Examples of double-coated tapes include mounting, medical, and membrane switch tapes.



Medical & Healthcare is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the overall pressure sensitive adhesives market.

PSAs have prime importance in the medical & healthcare industry and are extensively used in hospitals. These medical products include PSA transfer tapes and single-coated & double-coated PSA tapes. Adhesive transfer tapes and double-coated tapes are mostly used in medical device OEMs to adhere to medical devices, strips, and pouches. These products are associated with medical diagnosis and waste management. Single-coated PSAs are used as bandages, medical tapes, wound closure tapes, surgical tapes, and skin attachments for electrodes, IV dressings, and medical sensors. Labels serve in inventory management, waste management, and find their use in the labeling of medical products where clarity and permanent adhesion are needed. In the healthcare equipment industry, specialty tapes are applied on surgical containers, monitoring electrodes, and other medical devices. Medical tapes and adhesive plasters are a few of the PSAs used in the medical industry.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1135



China is the largest pressure sensitive adhesives market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

China is the largest market for PSAs in the Asia Pacific, with many key market players investing in the country to build new manufacturing facilities and distribution networks. The major industries in China are manufacturing, electronics, and telecommunication services. China exports manufacturing goods. The spectrum of Chinese goods includes iron, steel, aluminum, textiles, cement, chemicals, toys, electronics, rail cars, ships, aircraft, and others. The other important industries include textiles, cement, railway, petroleum, aerospace, automotive, chemicals, mining, and consumer and industrial goods. The factors driving the Chinese economy are the upper-middle class population and the booming service sector. The industrial environment in China is favorable for the growth of the PSA market.



The key players profiled in the pressure sensitive adhesives market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), and 3M (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com