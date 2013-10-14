Pressure Sensitive Tapes Markets in China:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Pressure Sensitive Tapes Markets In China
Chinas demand for pressure sensitive tapes has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines Chinas economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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TABLE OF CONTENTS
I.INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxation on Foreign-Funded Enterprises
III. PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Labor Costs
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV.PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES PRODUCTION & DEMAND
Overview
Demand of Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Region
Raw Materials
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Production and Demand
Plastic Film Tapes
Plastic Film Tapes Supply and Demand
Plastic Film Tapes Consumption by Application
Cloth Tapes
Cloth Tapes Supply and Demand
Cloth Tapes Consumption by Application
Paper Tapes
Rubber-Based Tapes
Other Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V.PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES DEMAND BY MARKET
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Markets Outlook
Packaging
Packaging Market Outlook
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Consumption in Packaging
Health Care
Health Care Market Outlook
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Consumption in Health Care
Other Pressure Sensitive Tapes Markets
VI.MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China's Distribution System
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users
I.INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Production and Demand Summary
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
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III.PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Pressure Sensitive Tapes Producer Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Pressure Sensitive Tape Producers in China
Major End-Users of Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Major Foreign Investment in China
IV. PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES PRODUCTION & DEMAND
Total Pressure Sensitive Tapes Production and Demand
Demand of Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Region
Adhesive Consumption in Pressure Sensitive Tapes Production
Plastic Film Tapes Production and Demand
Cloth Tapes Production and Demand
Paper Tapes Production and Demand
Rubber-Based Tapes Production and Demand
Other Pressure Sensitive Tapes Production and Demand
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Imports and Exports
V.PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES DEMAND BY MARKET
Total Pressure Sensitive Tapes Consumption by Market
Packaging Industry Trend
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Consumption in Packaging Industry
Health Care Market Trend
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Consumption in Health Care
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Consumption in Other Market
I.INTRODUCTION
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Production and Demand Summary
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China\'s GDP and Growth Rate
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s Imports and Exports
III.PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Capacity in China
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Output, Capacity and Demand in China
IV.PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES PRODUCTION & DEMAND
Pressure Sensitive Tape Output and Demand
Adhesive Consumption in Pressure Sensitive Tape
Plastic Film Tapes Consumption
Cloth Tapes Consumption
Paper Tapes Consumption
Rubber-Based Tapes Consumption
Other Pressure Sensitive Tapes Consumption
Pressure Sensitive Tape Exports and Imports
V.PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES DEMAND BY MARKET
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Demand by Market
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Consumption in Packaging Industry
Pressure Sensitive Tapes in Health Care
Pressure Sensitive Tapes in Other Markets
VI.MARKETING STRATEGIES
China’s Distribution Channel
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