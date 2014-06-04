Pressure Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Pressure Sensor Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



A pressure sensor measures relative or absolute pressure and converts it into analog electrical signal. Pressure sensors have evolved since their inception due to introduction of digital technology. Pressure sensors have significant place in numerous sectors such as industrial sector, high-end application sector, consumer electronics sector, medical sector and automotive sector. Pressure sensors can differ significantly by technology, cost, performance, application suitability and design and among others.



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The pressure sensors market is poised to grow due to growing consumer expectations for personalized and connected cars. In automobiles, pressure sensors accomplish important tasks such as clutch pressure control and exhaust gas recirculation among others. Additionally, safety regulations in Europe and North America have increased the demand of pressure sensors. However, the major restrain for pressure sensors market is the high price. Development of new technologies such as nano technology and micro technology is expected to provide opportunities such as miniaturization in sensor design and low power consumption among others.



By application, automotive sector dominates the pressure sensors market followed by industrial sector and medical sector. Automotive sector is expected to remain dominant application segment for pressure sensors market due to the increasing demand of low cost, reliable and high performance pressure sensors for automatic transmission, engine management, and tier pressure monitoring systems. By technology, capacitive pressure sensors and piezoresistive pressure sensors dominate the global pressure sensors market. However, optical pressure sensors are expected to show strong growth rate as they can be used in hazardous environment.



Some of the major players in this market include Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Freescale Semiconductors Ltd., GE Sensing, Sensata Technologies Holdings NV, Denso Corp, Delphi Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. among others.



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