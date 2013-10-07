Pressure Tank Manufacturer Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd Specializes in High Quality Stainless Steel Tanks

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- A number of industries in different sectors use pressure tanks in order to carry out hectic and complex functions; therefore the significance of well-engineered and designed vessels is high. Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd is a popular pressure tank manufacturer experienced in providing good quality stainless steel tanks and related accessories to companies. This manufacturer promises to fulfill all the requirements and needs of customers with different varieties of adhesive dispensing systems and solutions. The components of pressure tanks vary in accordance with the application of materials; hence industries have options to select the product based on its usage and purpose. Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd is said to utilize a highly skilled technical and design team along with the state-of-the-art technology in order to deliver the most protective products.



Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s product offerings include Fluid Dispensing Valves/Systems, Fluid Dispenser Controllers, Cartridges, Syringe Barrels & accessories, Valve Controllers, Plunger Pumps, Dispensing Needles/Tips, Hibar Pumps, Customized Pressurized Tanks & accessories, Tank Stirrers, Tank Mixers and other Standard Pressure Tanks. Medicine/pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, resin synthesis and paint industries can rely on the products and services offered by this company. Electronics, semiconductor and automotive industries heavily use Hibar Pumps; Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd is said to be South East Asia’s sole distributor of ‘Hibar Precision Dispensing Pumps & Fillers’. Pressure tanks and related accessories should be purchased only from recognized manufacturers as these products hold a number of potential dangers and risks.



The website says, “We are always developing new technological strategies in response to the ever-changing world and have been constantly exploring new markets, we will continue to put in our best efforts to provide the best solutions for our customers.”



Detailed description, specification, features and applications of various products offered by Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd are provided at the website unicontrols-asia.com. Potential customers can browse through each category to gain an insight into the quality and standard of services delivered by this manufacturer. With vast technological knowledge in manufacturing pressure tanks, the technical team of Unicontrols will cater to the client’s applications in accordance with the requirements. All industry specific pressure tanks and related products are easily available from this experienced service provider. The best efforts and solutions are put forward to satisfy diverse customers.



To get more information about this pressure tank manufacturer, visit http://www.unicontrols-asia.com/about-us/global-site



About Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd

Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd is specialized in the design, development and manufacture of high quality stainless steel pressure tanks and other accessories. Thousands of companies utilize the highly reliable and standardized products supplied by Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd.



Media Contact

Unicontrols Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Address: 163 Tras Street #03-04

Lian Huat Building

Singapore 079024

Tel: +65-6509-5878

Fax: +65-6509-5876

Email: info@unicontrols.sg

URL: http://www.unicontrols-asia.com