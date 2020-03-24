Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global "Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size" is expected to gain momentum from the rising adoption of innovative wound care devices for treatment. As per the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ), in the U.S., more than 2.5 million people get affected by pressure ulcers annually. It proves that the increasing geriatric population, coupled with upsurging cases of PU would affect the market positively in the coming years.



This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, "Pressure Ulcer (PU) Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The study further states that the pressure ulcer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 11.23 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 6.69 billion in 2018.



The report covers:



Global Pressure Ulcer Treatment Markettrends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Cardinal Health

Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast Corp

Tissue Regenix Group

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

3M

Other prominent players



Rising Patent Pool Worldwide to Augment Growth



In the 20th century, a pressure ulcer was considered to be one of the costliest and the most physically debilitating complications. Factors, such as mobility problems, sedentary lifestyle, advancing age, and other similar health issues are mainly responsible for surging the incidence of PU worldwide. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) declared that in 2018, the prevalence of pressure ulcers in Ethiopia, Turkey, and Brazil was 16%, 10.4%, and 12.7%, respectively. This indicates that there is a large patient pool seeking medical help across the globe.



Wound Care Dressings Segment to Lead Owing to their Higher Adoption



In terms of product type, the market is divided into wound care dressings, wound care devices, and others. Amongst these, the wound care dressings segment held 64.9% PU treatment market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to their increasing adoption amongst the masses. They are the primary treatment option and help in speeding up the healing process.



