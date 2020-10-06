Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Set to Witnesss Huge Growth by Mlnlycke Healthcare AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group PLC, Integra LifeSciences, Cardinal Health

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Pressure ulcers are those injuries in the skin and the tissue underneath the skin that is caused due to prolonged pressure on the skin. Pressure ulcers are also known as bedsores or pressure sores. Pressure ulcers can happen to anyone, however, it particularly affects those people who are confined to a bed or wheelchair for a long period. Changing postures, dressings, and using a specific type of mattresses to alleviate pressure are used for the treatment of such ulcers. However, in a few cases, surgery might be required.



Some renowned names in the global pressure ulcers treatment market are Mlnlycke Healthcare AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group PLC, Integra LifeSciences, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Acelity L.P. Inc.



Involvement of Domestic Players Propel Asia Pacific toward Growth



In the global pressure ulcers treatment market, North America is likely to account for a large chunk of the market in years to come. Europe is estimated to follow North America closely over the assessment period. The North America pressure ulcers treatment market is forecasted to offer lucrative opportunities for growth in years to come. Rising geriatric population and with increased prevalence of pressure ulcers among the elderly is forecasted to drive the pressure ulcers treatment market in North America. Furthermore, a surge in demand for sealants, devices, and dressings is estimated to support the growth of the market in times to come.

The Asia Pacific pressure ulcers treatment market is prophesized to exhibit robust growth rate, thanks to augmented involvement of domestic players, rapid technological progress in the medical industry and improved healthcare infrastructure.



Increased Prevalence of Chronic Pressure Ulcers Propels Market toward Growth



The global pressure ulcers treatment market is expected to be mainly driven by the increased prevalence of chronic pressure ulcers. For many patients, pressure ulcers become chronic within no time and for no specific reason. Many of the grade4 and grade 3 patients suffer from chronic wounds and could become life-threatening, once it develops into further complications like osteomyelitis and sepsis. Increased occurrences of pressure ulcers comprise a major part of the geriatric complication, thereby fuelling the global pressure ulcers treatment market in the near future.



Rise in immobility, various chronic diseases impacting multiple organs, and nutritional impairment further increase the vulnerability of the elderly population and patients toward bedsores. Multidisciplinary and comprehensive methods are needed to manage pressure ulcers. These are likely to influence the growth of the global pressure ulcers treatment market over the assessment tenure, from 2019 to 2027.

Key factors taken into account comprise patient pathologies like co-morbidities, lung disease, primary disease severity, peripheral vascular disease, and nutritional status. Treatment for pressure ulcers comprises prevention of circumstances that could lead to pressure ulcers.



The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, "Pressure Ulcers Treatment market (Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, and Active Therapies; Wound - Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, and Stage 4; End User - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers, and Home Healthcare) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 to 2027"



