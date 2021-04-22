Pressure Vessel Market Demand, Trends, Growth, Application, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2027 Top Key Players : General Electric, Hitachi Zosen, Larsen & Toubro

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Market Size – USD 40.46 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Growth of the oil & gas industry in the developing nations



The global pressure vessel market is expected to reach USD 56.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pressure vessels are close containers that are designed for the purpose of holding volatile liquids, semi-solids, and volatile liquids at different pressures, and these are an indispensable part of in the processing and manufacturing stages of various end-user industries. The chemical firms, including petrochemicals, fertilizers, and organic chemicals, require pressure vessels such as boilers to provide heat and pressure. Steam generated by boiler finds usage in the processes of a chemical production plant and has several uses, including its use in various chemical reactions where steam is used as feed. Circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers are the most commonly used boiler, occupying over 35.0% of the boiler market in the chemical industry. The major benefit of the CFB is the offering of ease of firing an extensive range of coal from 9500 to 25000 kJ per Kg.



Surging demand for energy across the globe is driving the growth of the market. According to the forecasts of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the energy consumption across the globe is expected to rise by about 50.0% between the year 2018 and 2050. A significant proportion of this rise is consumption is from countries, which are not a member OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), and is emphasized in areas where robust economic growth is fuelling the demand, specifically in the Asia Pacific region. Pressure vessels play a crucial role in power generation in the power plants. For instance, Reactor Pressure Vessels (RPVs) find application in nuclear power plants that need high reliability to bear high pressure and temperature and neutron irradiation.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/225



The level of safety standards of a pressure vessel is greatly affected by factors including operating pressure and temperature, and kind of substances used, among others. For instance, if the vessel is meant to contain toxic chemical substances under high pressure, and it has to function in an extreme environment, then its safety standards would be much higher as compared to a simple boiler. American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) is one such organization that governs the operational functionality and quality of pressure vessels.



COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the global market. Demand for a pressure vessel is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global pressure vessel industry into an oversupply situation. The chemical and oil & gas sectors are among the hardest hit end-markets, with the need for chemicals experiencing a considerable fall in demand. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to uncertainty in the oil market worldwide. In 2020, worldwide oil demand is anticipated to shrink after the 2009 recession. Further, with the disruption of the supply chain, chemical companies have commenced to partly ramp up or relocate the manufacturing of critical chemical supplies.



Key participants include General Electric, Hitachi Zosen, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Doosan Mecatec, Samuel Son & Co., IHI Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited, and Halvorsen Company, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global pressure vessel market on the basis of material, product, heat source, industry vertical, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Steel Alloys

- Composites

- Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Boilers

- Reactors

- Separators

- Others



Heat Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Unfired

- Fired



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Power

- Oil & Gas

- Chemicals & Petrochemicals

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o U.K

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- Latin America

o Brazil

- MEA



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-pressure-vessels-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2022



Further key findings from the report suggest

- By material, steel alloys contributed to the largest market share of around 48.0% in 2019. Steel alloys allow easy fabrication to get the desired shape and enable machining to close tolerances. Also, products made from steel alloys need no additional protective coatings owing to their high resistance to corrosion leading to reduced maintenance and better service lines.

- By product, separators are likely to witness a growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period. Separators provide the benefit of improved steam quality, along with the removal of excess liquid from the steam line, reduction of water hammer, and erosion triggered by high-speed water droplets.

- By industry verticals, the oil & gas industry contributed to the largest market share in 2019. In the oil & gas industry, the product is deployed as a recipient for physical and chemical processes to occur, often at higher temperatures and pressures. Rising demand for diesel, gasoline, and natural gases for automobiles is one of the significant drivers boosting the demand of the oil & gas industry.

- The market in the European region held the second-largest share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.6% over the forecast period. Significant market drivers for the region include gas exploration and production, and increasing demand for oil & gas from the transportation industry.

- In April 2018, PARAT Halvorsen AS showcased the range of its groundbreaking and eco-friendly boiler systems at the All-Energy Exhibition and Conference. PARAT Halvorsen's smart technology is backing up national and regional grids in several parts of the world, along with individual industrial customers.



Table Of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Pressure Vessel Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pressure Vessel Material Segmentation Analysis

…….

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. General Electric

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Hitachi Zosen

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Larsen & Toubro

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Doosan Mecatec

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

Continued…



Request for Customization on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/225



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

- Splice Tape Market Demand



- Digital Transformation Market Size



- Predictive Maintenance Market Growth



- Cortisone Market Demand



- Micro-Perforated Films Market Share