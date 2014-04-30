Pressure Washers Area Offers Two New Brands of Power Washers

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- PWA is extremely excited to offer the new products for 2014 - the full collections of DeWalt and Simpson pressure cleaners. The categories 'gasoline power washers' and 'electric pressure cleaners' continue to grow with the inclusion of more than twenty new models. The new brands in the online store are not new in the business - they are more than well recognized and trusted. The first is in the power tools market for more than 8 decades, building the highly effective and durable DeWalt equipment. The Simpson equipment meets and exceeds the quality performance required of their power washers every single day for more than half a century.



The variety of new additions aims to match the requirements of both consumers and cleaning professionals, with units varying from residential to industrial:



- Great assortment of products featuring either belt-drive or direct-drive system

- Variety of power - GPM ranges from 2 to 4 and PSI from 1000 to 5000

- Gasoline power cleaners and electric power cleaners

- In addition to the diverse range of cold water models there are also hot water models to fit the needs of the cleaning professionals



The new models can be seen at the following web addresses – Simpson: http://www.pressurewashersarea.com/simpson and Dewalt: http://www.pressurewashersarea.com/dewalt



About Pressurewashersarea.com

Pressurewashersarea.com is an internet pressure washer expert. They focus specifically in pressure cleaners and their accessories from top rated brand names in the power washing market. Aside from Simpson and Dewalt power washers, Pressure Washers Area also offers other recognized brands such as Pressure-Pro, Cam Spray, Champion, Shark, and AR North America pressure washers. They also offer many pressure cleaner accessories.