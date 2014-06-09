Pressure Washers Master Publishes New Comparison Reviews to Crown Best Pressure Washer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Washing cars, paving, exterior walls and large household items like barbeques can be a nightmare without the correct equipment. Surprisingly, many people still use common washing tools like cloths and sponges on items with huge surface areas, taking them hours to complete the task. Pressure washers offer a different, more economical alternative that can save people time, effort and money. Pressure Washers Master is a review site for pressure washers that has been getting a lot of attention lately, and they have now published a series of detailed product reviews to identify the best pressure washers in a range of different categories.



The site breaks the products down into best overall, electric and gas powered, best for home use and best for car cleaning so no matter what users are looking for, they can find the best pressure washer for them.



Pressure Washers Master has named the AR Blue Clean AR383 the Best Electric Pressure Washer, which has also been crowned the best overall pressure washer, beating out the Karcher K 5.540. The site’s editors however are keen to stress that each of the best available options has merit in its own right.



A spokesperson for Pressure Washers Master explained, “While the AR Blue Clean AR383 is the superior model all round, The Karcher K 2.350 offers the best solution for car washing specifically. This is why we have created many categories over and above our overall comparison, as some products are specialized and will serve users better if they are buying a pressure washer for a single purpose. The field is extremely competitive and we are lucky to have so many great products to choose between, and this also means great deals and great products for consumers if they make the right decision. We’re here to help them do just that.”



About Pressure Washers Master

Pressure Washers Master came online in Jan 2013 and since then has been feverishly assessing and reviewing the best new products from a range of manufacturers. They help to give consumers the BEST Pressure Washer Reviews available also get comparisons on the Best Electric Pressure Washer in a wide range of product categories. Providing unbiased quality information on Pressure Washers, they help consumers make the right choices. For more information please visit: http://pressurewashersmaster.com/