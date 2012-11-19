Pressure Washing America Has a New Look Online

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Residents of Katy, Texas deal with the weather associated with Texas. Specifically, the summer humidity and rain that will create mold and mildew on sidings of homes, windows and other parts of a home.



“Mold and mildew are constant problems in my line of work. That's why I began this business,” said Daniel Simmons, owner of Pressure Washing America, LLC.



Simmons is a graduate of the University of Houston and in business since 2005. He and his business are fully licensed and insured in Katy, Texas.



"I actually enjoy what I do.... it gives me a real sense of satisfaction, especially driving around Katy and seeing the homes I have had the privilege of cleaning,” Simmons continued.



Pressure Washing America also offers commercial pressure washing services in the Katy, TX area.



Pressure washing uses a combination of high pressure water, bleach and cleaning agents to kill and dislodge mold and mildew as well as other stains.



“Done correctly, a home only need cleaning once every few years. Some homes may need more, but once every few years is the general rule,” Simmons continued.



Residents of Katy can rent pressure washing equipment, but the cost, bulk, and difficulties in handling the wand can result in disastrous conclusions for an inexperienced homeowner.



“I have gotten calls before from homeowners whose spouse tried to pressure wash the house. A window was broken and the interior of the home was soaked. It cost the homeowner considerably more in damages than hiring a professional pressure washing service,” Simmons said with a small laugh.



About Pressure Washing America, LLC

Residents of Katy seeking pressure washing services can call Daniel at 832-689-7080; email, pressurewashing@gmail.com or visit the website http://www.pressurewashingkaty.com.



