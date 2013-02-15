Pressure Washing America, LLC Has a New Logo

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Pressure Washing America, LLC has a new, professionally designed logo. The new logo is of a man with a pressure washing wand in his hands, eye protection, a hard hat, reflective vest and gloves in front of an American flag.



The move for a new logo was made as Pressure Washing America, LLC continues the move towards performing more commercial pressure washing services in Houston, TX.



“It's about time I had a professional, high quality, logo designed,” said Daniel Simmons, owner of Pressure Washing America, LLC.



The logo was designed to show a the importance of professionalism and safety to Pressure Washing America, LLC.



“So many pressure washers in the Houston area are little more than an unemployed laborer looking to make a couple bucks. While I applaud the work ethic of the these individuals, it is something consumers need to take into consideration," said Simmons.



Pressure Washing America, LLC also offers low pressure roof washing services n the Houston area.



Pressure Washing America, LLC has been in business since 2005 and offers power washing, roof cleaning and window cleaning services in Houston and the surrounding areas. Simmons, and his business, are fully insured with liability coverage of $2,000,000.



"I think the new logo will help differentiate my company from the many, less professional, companies out there today," Simmons continued.



Pressure Washing America, LLC also offers low pressure house washing of stucco, brick and siding.



Low pressure cleaning is causes no damage to the surfaces the way higher pressure can. Using low pressure also does a better cleaning job and is safer for the operator since the equipment is not fighting as hard.



Home owners and business owners in need of pressure washing, roof cleaning or window cleaning services in and around Houston have several options to get in contact with Pressure Washing America, LLC. Simmons can be contacted by phone at 832-689-7080; email, propressurewashing@gmail.com or visit the website www.pressurewashinghoustontexas.com.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Pressure Washing America, LLC

Website: www.pressurewashinghoustontexas.com

Contact: Daniel Simmons

Email: estimates@pressurewashinghoustontexas.com

Phone: 832-689-7080