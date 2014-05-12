Pressure Washing Sugar Land Is "Responsive" to Customer Needs

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Pressure Washing Sugar Land has just completed converting the site so it is responsive to all devices! The site keeps the same look and feel that it has had all along: black, white and gray. The hope is that the users feel no difference when on a desktop or laptop but have an enhanced experience when on a mobile device.



“I'm seeing a major change in the way our customers find us online,” said Daniel Simmons, owner of Pressure Washing Sugar Land. "People are doing more searching and shopping from their mobile devices than they were when we first developed these sites," added Simmons.



It was of the utmost importance that the website keep the quality that separates them from other companies in the area. “Our service is better than the rest, so the site needs to be better too," said Simmons.



Simmons started in the pressure washing business in 2005 - specializing mostly in residential pressure washing. Simmons also offers commercial pressure washing in Sugar Land, as well as roof cleaning.



The site is equipped with a safe and secure contact form as well as several videos so users can get informed and contact Pressure Washing Sugar Land weather at home or on the go.



For home owners and business owners in and around the Sugar Land area there are several ways to contact Pressure Washing Sugar Land. Contact Daniel by phone at 281-394-1920; email him at estimates@optimalpowertech.com or visit the website at optimalpowertech.com.



Company Name: Pressure Washing Sugar Land

Website: http://www.optimalpowertech.com

Contact: Daniel Simmons

Email: estimates@optimalpowertech.com

Phone: 281-394-1920