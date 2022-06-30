Pressured Supply Chains Cause German Used-Car Prices to Soar

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- Chip and component shortages for the auto industry have been big news for some time now. However, it's not just in the production of new cars where these issues are having an impact. Many production lines have been hit by these challenges - including the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen - and the result has been far fewer cars coming off the assembly line. A consequence of this emerged earlier this year when prices in Germany's used car market jumped 27% from the year before. The auto market in Germany is the largest in Europe and generally reflective of wider trends. The average cost of a new car is now EUR 31,801, which is the highest on record. Although many manufacturers are not suffering extensively due to these supply chain problems (Mercedes saw an 8% bump in first quarter revenues this year), it is going to put a lot of pressure on consumers who are already struggling with inflation.



Supply chain jobs have also been affected by the global issues that have brought many production lines to a standstill over the past couple of years. As a leading specialist in hiring for end-to-end supply chain, DSJ Global has been providing expert support to talented people and organisations in navigating through these challenging times. The firm's expertise includes supply chain jobs, as well as other key areas of hiring, including logistics, technical operations and procurement. Given the wide-ranging problems that global supply chains have encountered, strengthening performance with a resilient and innovative team has been a key move for many enterprises and DSJ Global has worked with organisations large and small, from agile startups to globally renowned brands. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals - and a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions - it's possible for the firm to design options for every hiring need.



Supply chain jobs in Germany is an area where DSJ Global has extensive experience and works all over the country. Nationwide reach here is broad and the team has expanded into most major cities, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition, the German team is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than a thousand and DSJ Global is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Issues with supply chain have not been the only challenges that many businesses have faced during the pandemic but the team at DSJ global has been unwavering in delivering versatile, insightful and consistent support to clients and candidates. This has been achieved, in part, by ensuring consultants receive regular training and all are working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as supply chain jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today including Senior Electronics Engineer, Transportation Manager and Senior Safety Specialist.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



To find out more about supply chain jobs in Germany visit https://www.dsjglobal.de



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.