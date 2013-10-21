Prested Hall Continues to Offer Exclusive Wedding Venue Services on Natural Parkland in Essex

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Picking the right wedding venue is never an easy decision. Essex residents have a number of attractive options when it comes to wedding venues. Some venues are designed for lavish parties, while others are built for smaller gatherings.



Essex’s own Prested Hall aims to impress guests with a stunning parkland setting, a relaxed atmosphere, and delicious food. Located on natural parkland in Essex, Prested Hall is a multi-functional events center that can handle weddings, birthday parties, family gatherings, and all other types of events.



The venue won a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2013 as well as “Boutique Venue of the Year” in the 2012 Essex Wedding Awards. The manor house features 14 luxurious bedrooms along with fine period interiors, outdoor gazebos, and multiple reception areas.



A spokesperson for Prested Hall explains what separates the venue from other wedding Venues in Essex:



“Whether hosting a wedding or a family gathering, that event should be as special and memorable as possible. Our goal is to fulfill all the wishes our guests have. Guests can choose exactly where to have their ceremony, evening entertainment, and wedding breakfast. We also allow our guests to dress Prested Hall any way they choose, making the venue one of the most flexible and accommodating choices in the Essex area.”



Their full-featured website explains details of the venue along with as well as online booking services. Visitors can look at pictures of weddings, birthdays, and other special events hosted by Prested Hall in the past. The website also features rates for all seasons of the year and testimonials from previous guests and information on their Tennis facilities http://www.prested.co.uk/tennis/.



The Prested hall spokesperson explains how easy it is to use the website:



“We’ve spent a lot of time optimizing our website and making it as easy as possible to use. Today, our website visitors can learn everything they need to know about Prested Hall from the comfort of their computer desks. Our website features booking information, a list of scheduled occasions, and contact information for the venue. We also list our schedule for our recreational facilities, including a gym, pool, and tennis courts.”



Whether searching for a perfect wedding venue or interested in booking a luxurious birthday accommodations, Prested Hall aims to continue impressing Essex residents with its natural setting and friendly atmosphere.



About Prested Hall

Prested Hall is an event venue situated on natural parkland in Essex. The venue aims to offer a friendly atmosphere, delicious food, and stunning setting for all types of events, including weddings, birthday parties, and family gatherings. For more information, please visit: http://www.prested.co.uk