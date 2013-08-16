Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating Announces $20 off Air Conditioning Service

Spring Hill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating has announced a special, offering $20 off air conditioning and heating repair services with a printable internet coupon. This offers consumers instant cash off the cost of air conditioning service. Ranging from air conditioning troubleshooting calls to heating & air conditioning services, consumers can benefit from this discount in a variety of ways.



Customers in Pasco and Hernando Counties who need the service of a reliable HVAC contractor can turn to Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating for dependable heating and air conditioning repair and service. With more than 18 years of experience working with air conditioning and heating, owner Brian Kupres and his professional team can provide air conditioning repair service for any make or model of heat pump, central air unit, forced-air furnace or other device used in residential and commercial temperature control.



Air conditioning is an important factor in Florida life. The extreme temperatures reached in many parts of the state demand reliable cooling systems and even heating at certain times of the year.



Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating provides quality installation, repair and maintenance on all brands of heat pumps, central air units and other HVAC devices, guaranteeing that home and business owners have reliable heating and cooling throughout the year. With the help of Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating, air conditioning is no longer a worry for Florida home owners.



Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating can also service, install and repair pool heat pumps. Many homeowners upgrade their pools to include a heat pump so that they are able to use the pool all year long. However, it is important to have the right service and maintenance to keep the pool heat pump in top condition over the life of the unit. Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating can provide top service and maintenance for all heating and air conditioning units, including pool heat pumps, and help homeowners maintain their investments in HVAC equipment.



Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating are one of Florida’s oldest and most respected air conditioning contractors . Homeowners can now get quality service on residential air conditioning by hiring a professional air conditioning company and save money at the same time.



About Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating

Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating is an air and heating contractor and service company located in Spring Hill, Florida, and serving Pasco and Hernando Counties. Owner Brian Kupres has been in the heating and air conditioning business for more than 18 years and he and his professional staff can service all makes and models of heating and air units. Prestige Air Conditioning & Heating is also available for emergency services.



For More Information: http://www.prestigeairandheat.com