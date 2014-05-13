Prestige Dental: A New Premier Dental Office Now in Pasadena

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Dr. Vasag Bouzoghlanian of Prestige Dental, recently opened a brand new dental office in Pasadena, California. This dental office offers a variety of services including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, preventive dentistry, oral surgery and even sleep apnea treatment. Dr. Bouzoghlanian takes special care in smile design with porcelain veneers and dental implants while providing other dental procedures as well.



The office and staff take pride in providing top quality dental care while making patient comfort a priority. When attending a dental appointment at the office expect nothing less than the latest dental technology available and a modern dental office, equipped with decor for one’s satisfaction. Patients will be helped by the office´s friendly and highly trained staff, who will tend to their every need. This dental office offers the finest dentistry available!



About Dr. Vasag Bouzoghlanian

Dr. Vasag Bouzoghlanian is the managing dentist at his private practice, Prestige Dental. Dr. Bouzoghlanian completed his education at the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) with top honors, ranking #1 in his class. He has earned numerous awards and accolades for his excellence including the Pierre Fauchard Academy nomination, and Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Dental Society. His passion for excellent dentistry and attention to detail has helped him excel in his career. His patients are known to drive from as far away as Santa Barbara, San Bernardino and Dana Point, which speaks worlds about the kind of dentistry one will experience at Prestige Dental. Dr. Bouzoghlanian loves seeing his patients with beautiful and healthy smiles and is known as one of the best dentists in Southern California.



For more information on Dr. Bouzoghlanian, his dental office and services, visit his website at prestigedentalpasadena.com.