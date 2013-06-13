Prestige Jewelry Launch Affiliate Program for Entrepreneurial Affiliates

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Jewelry has been a part of mankind’s fashion since the very beginning, with precious adornments marking status, self-worth and value to the wider world. Now however, the very highest quality jewelry created from the world’s most precious substances can be sourced easily and cheaply online. Prestige Jewelry is a wholesale Jeweler that has recently launched a jewelry affiliate program to help spread its high quality jewelry farther and wider than ever before.



The program is explicit in the details to ensure that all potential affiliates know exactly how much they stand to prosper from their work. Affiliates will receive an 8% commissions on all jewelry items sold, with the exception of the most select bridal and engagement products where they offer a 6% commission or a second tier 1% commission on the elite rings.



From Prestige Jewelry, affiliates can expect a 30 day cookie, an average order size of $200, and a protected 30 day standard return policy with an extended holiday season return policy. As well as these assurances, there are aggressive affiliate incentives and bonuses to encourage hard working affiliates, a monthly newsletter containing the latest promotions and offers to further incentivize customers, hot product links and images exclusively for affiliates.



The company also supports every jewelry affiliate with its dedicated Affiliate Team that works to ensure salespeople are always satisfied with the support they receive from Prestige Jewelry. They can offer innovative selling tips and provide dynamic standard sized banners to attract attention.



A spokesperson for Prestige Jewelry explained, “We have an incredible amount of wholesale products available to affiliates. The affiliate program is a means by which we can increase our profile in the public consciousness as a purveyor of highest quality diamond jewelry while also rewarding those who make money on their own initiative marketing this excellent product range. It’s a means by which for everyone to prosper together, and as our company name expands with the increase in affiliates, every affiliate will find it easier to sell more as our reputation begins to precede us.”



About Prestige Jewelry

Prestige Jewelry is where the trendy fashionistas go, again and again, to satisfy their jewelry shopping urges. Not only do they shop our wide selection of stylish and stunning jewelry, but they also tell all their friends about their fabulous, and affordable, online shopping experience. The company runs an affiliate program so that those passionate enough to spread the word can reap the rewards. For more information please visit: http://prestigejewelry.postaffiliatepro.com/affiliates/