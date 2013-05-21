Prestige Jewelry Launch Range of Wedding Rings Making the Bond of Marriage Lasts for Life

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Diamonds are forever, and gold is incorruptible. The two together symbolize the extraordinary nature of a marriage between two people who love one another, and wish to commit their lives to a shared existence. The practice of using wedding rings is centuries old, but the incredible artistry that represents the beauty of such a union is still evolving. Prestige Jewelry have recently release an all new collection of elite engagement rings and wedding bands utilizing diamonds and gold that are both timeless and cutting edge.



The new range includes white gold, traditional gold, and diamonds of all sizes. The designs include engraving, embossing, etching, filigree and laser cutting techniques to create unforgettable styles. Diamonds are inlaid as single, double, triple and even diamond lined inlays to create a stunning and beautiful variety of effects.



The rings are displayed in an online catalogue replete with high quality imagery which can be zoomed into in order to fully appreciate the details of the design, assisted by a detailed product description describing the particular facets and elements used in the design, clear pricing, shipping information and discount codes where available.



A spokesperson for Prestige Jewelry explained, “Our new collection of wedding bands, engagement rings, promise rings and eternity rings have been designed by some of the best artisan craftsmen in the industry using the latest tools and technology to engrave, sculpt and detail the rings in unique and special ways, to reflect the unique and special meaning of the ring and what it represents. At Prestige Jewelry, we are passionate about ensuring that individuals can find a ring that can express the meaning and significance of their union in a way that suits them, which is why we have such an extraordinary variety of rings on offer.”



About Prestige Jewelry

At Prestige Jewelry consumers can find the perfect gift for loved ones, friends, colleagues, and themselves. They will find a wide assortment of gifts in elegant jewelry, diamond rings, earrings, bracelets and more. Prestige Jewelry offer a large selection of quality items suitable for every age, budget, taste, and occasion. Prestige Jewelry stocks diamonds wholesale, with over 20 years experience in the loose diamonds business. For more information, please visit: http://prestige-jewelry.com