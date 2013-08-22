Prestige Travel Offers Opportunity to Become a Freelance Travel Agent

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Good travel agents listen to the needs of their clients and match those needs with the best value packages available, offering tailored features that suit the dreams and ambitions of those paying for the holiday. This skill takes experience and connections that take years to develop, but those looking to start a career as a travel agent can fast-track the process by joining the Prestige Travel Club. Prestige Travel has been creating high quality travel agents in America and abroad since 1988, and their new Prestige Travel Systems package provides everything a prospective agent could need.



The Prestige Travel Systems Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, as unlike other packages it is designed for those wishing to start their own business without having to develop every lead and association from scratch. Instead, it offers a turn-key travel agent business for the entrepreneur to get a running start.



The package is extremely affordable and requires a small annual top up payment to receive continued access to some of the best professional networks. These networks offer exclusive deals that can be passed on to customers and due to their popularity increase the travel agents’ commissions.



The course also comes with a comprehensive initial training package that will tell new agents everything they need to know about how the business works, and how to get the best from customers and holiday providers alike.



A spokesperson for Prestige Travel explained, “Individuals who pursue a career in the travel agent industry are entitled to a unique set of benefits, earning income from every holiday booked, getting travel benefits and discounts for themselves from their package providers and earning tax deductions that are unique to the travel industry. Prestige Travel has professional networking affiliations with the International Airlines Travel Agent Network, Cruise Lines International Association and Airline Reporting Corporation which instantly lends our affiliated agents all the power of these well-established networks in creating and promoting package deals. It offers freedom and independence along with unparalleled support, giving agents the best of both worlds.”



About Prestige Travel

Prestige Travel was established in 1988 and since has become one of the fastest growing travel companies in North America. They have a reputation for providing quality service, the best value and most of all a proven record of reliability and trust from agents and clients alike. Prestige now has expanded throughout the United States as well as providing international representation. For more information, please visit: http://www.ptstravel.com/