Prestige Vending Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Prestige Vending, a company specializing in healthy choice vending and micro food markets in Tucson, has partnered with WildFire, an established engine optimization and location marketing firm, in order to further improve the effectiveness of its web marketing presence.



Prestige Vending offers food and beverage vending services to business seeking to provide their employees with quick and healthy consumption choices. The company’s services include office coffee setups and self-checkout micro markets in Tucson. Prestige Vending strives to always offer top tier brands and products. Beverage selections include Starbucks, Seattle's Best and Green Mountain, while food products offered include Pepperidge Farm, Clif Bar, Dole, Doritos and General Mills products.



“We strive to offer only top tier food products to businesses that are concerned about the nutritional wellbeing of their employees,” says Justin Cisek, Owner of Prestige Vending. “The key to optimal performance and a happier workforce starts with nutrition, which is why Prestige Vending is always prepared to provide unique solutions to companies with employees who may not always have the time or ability to eat a proper meal.”



Prestige Vending proudly serves the Tucson, Oro Valley, Green Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes and Sahuarita areas of Arizona. The company provides healthy, fresh and frozen snacks, as well as ice cream from within its unique micro markets. Micro Markets can be conveniently set up in schools and offices, allowing for quick snack solutions on the go. The company also specializes in cashless vending options—a new, cost-saving innovation within the industry.



By partnering with WildFire, a respected marketing firm dealing in online, location-based exposure, Prestige Vending is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online presence, in order to help drive awareness and sales of its vending and micro market solutions.



“The more locations that we can get into to offer our services, the more people who will have exposure to our quick and easy method of obtaining healthy snacks,” says Cisek. “Partnering with a company that’s able to help us increase our web exposure is going to help us generate positive leads that will ultimately result in our services reaching people who care about the nutritional health of themselves or their employees.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will enhance its online search engine rankings, while at the same time providing comprehensive content for potential customers searching for vending and micro markets in Tucson. The result will be a more refined web presence for the company: one that will help to stimulate web traffic and enhance the firm’s ability to connect with potential customers.



