Prestige Wealth Accounting Group Announces Accountants Are Heavily Relied Upon by Millionaire Investors

Flemington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Prestige Wealth Accounting Group recently added a new Spectrem Group report to the news section on the newly re-designed website. According to the report, 70 percent of Millionaires surveyed by the company in March indicated that they rely on an accountant to prepare their tax returns properly. The research conducted by Spectrem’s Millionaire Corner also indicated that in 2013 and upcoming years, many Millionaires will need more assistance from a NJ accountant, due to the complexity involved in filing state tax returns properly by the tax filing deadline.



Millionaires, with investable assets between $5 million and $25 million, which is 10 percent of the high net worth millionaire population, expect tax filing to be more difficult in the future. This is due to the tax increase set to take place in 2013 and beyond. High net worth investors name tax efficiency as one of their top investment criteria. These investors pursue tax-advantaged investment strategies more aggressively than less affluent investors.



In another recent study conducted by Spectrem’s Millionaire Corner, millionaires rank accountants as the most trustworthy type of financial service provider. It is clear that high net worth millionaires express a high level of confidence with the accountants who work for them each tax season. By dealing with many high net worth millionaires, Prestige Wealth Accounting Group delivers clients PRO-active and personalized tax planning and preparation services.



When it comes to the difference between a man and woman’s reliability on accountants, the study showed that women tend to rely on accountants more heavily than men do. Women business owners are more dependent on accountants than investors. A summary of the report, along with additional industry-related news, can be found on the Prestige Wealth Accounting Group website at http://www.prestigewag.com/millionaires-rely-heavily-on-trusted-accountants/.



