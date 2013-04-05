Prestige Wealth Accounting Group Announces Release of Newly Designed Website

Flemington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Prestige Wealth Accounting Group is excited to announce the release of its redesigned, interactive website. The new website offers a more streamlined layout for better navigation - making it easier than ever to find what people are looking for.



"The new website is another example of our commitment to providing our clients with timely and relevant information regarding tax law changes and updates - not just at tax time but throughout the year," said Tom McCabe, Director of Accounting at Prestige Wealth Accounting Group. Mr. McCabe continued to say, "The website is part of our multi-faceted communication strategy to deliver client communications consistently via the website, email and direct mail."



Tom McCabe, CPA/PFS, brings over 20 years of experience to Prestige Wealth Accounting Group. His experience includes preparing tax returns and acting as an NJ accountant to high-net-worth individuals and small businesses, assisting them with tax and accounting matters.



The revamped website also incorporates Prestige's new brand strategy, expanded search capabilities and refreshed navigation tools. The site was designed to be more interactive and to provide clients with relevant news articles, blog entries, and announcements.



"The redesigned website is an important initiative for our clients," said Steven M. Fox, Director of Client Relations and Communications. Mr. Fox continued, "We have several enhancements scheduled over the next few months, including social media integration and a mobile site for clients that would like to access the website using mobile devices and tablets."



About Prestige Wealth Accounting Group

Prestige Wealth Accounting Group is a premier accounting firm that is committed to integrity, knowledge and offering first-class service to their clients. The company specializes in CPA services, and has experience providing high-net-worth individuals with concepts and strategies to help them reduce their taxes and simplify their financial life. The company is dedicated to taking an active role in assisting people with the constantly changing tax laws.



Visit http://www.prestigewag.com to view the redesigned website and to find out more information on what services the NJ accountant provides.