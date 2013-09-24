Prestige Wealth Accounting Group Announces the Advantages of Hiring a CPA for Tax Preparation in NJ

Flemington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Prestige Wealth Accounting Group is pleased to announce advantages of hiring a certified public accountant for tax preparation in NJ. The words “accountant” and “certified public accountant” may share the same meaning, however, there are a few differences between the two. Unlike regular accountants, certified public accountants (CPAs) are repeatedly tested throughout the year by the federal government. To stay current with all the new laws and regulations, CPAs are required to continue professional education. Hiring a certified public accountant from Prestige Wealth Accounting Group may come with many advantages that will have a positive impact on an individual’s life.



The certified public accountants from Prestige Wealth Accounting Group will provide guidance to clients, letting them know what exact forms they need to file, and when they need to file them by. They will also inform clients on which expenses are deductible and which form of income is taxable. Certified public accountants are act as professional budgeters, helping organize a client’s budget, develop spending estimates, determine figure breakdown points and much more. A certified public accountant will also set up a custom financial system for each client, using professional accounting software.



A professional NJ accountant can act as a sounding board for financial regulations. If a client needs advice on when, where, or how to spend money, a certified public accountant will suggest asset purchase decisions, and make recommendations on investments and much more. By hiring a certified public accountant from Prestige Wealth Accounting Group, an individual will hive himself (herself) credibility because their financial statements will be handled professionally. If a client hires a certified public accountant to help with the tax preparation for a company they own, the CPA will also help with cash receipts, payroll, petty cash, and much more as well. Individuals interested in hiring a CPA for tax preparation services can contact Prestige Wealth Accounting Group today by calling 908-316-8419.



About Prestige Wealth Accounting Group

Prestige Wealth Accounting Group is a premier accounting firm that is committed to integrity, knowledge and offering first-class service to their clients. The company specializes in CPA services, and has experience providing high-net-worth individuals with concepts and strategies to help them reduce their taxes and simplify their financial life. The company is dedicated to taking an active role in assisting people with the constantly changing tax laws.



Visit www.prestigewag.com to view the redesigned website and learn more about what services the NJ accountant provides.