Prestige Wealth Accounting Group Announces Year-End Tax Preparation Services

Flemington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- With the end of the year approaching quickly, many individuals will be spending time purchasing presents, decorating the house and making arrangement s for friends and family to meet for a special holiday gathering. The end of the year is in sight and people may not be taking the time needed to think about their taxes. Before they know it, tax season will be here and they will be left unprepared. Now would be an ideal time to contact a certified personal accountant to alleviate the stress that comes along with tax preparation. Prestige Wealth Accounting Group, a premier accounting firm located in Flemington, NJ, is pleased to announce year-end tax preparation services for individuals, businesses, trusts and estates.



PWAG CPAs can inform clients of specific things they can take care of now, to make their January/February tax preparation process much easier. One of the most important details to remember when preparing taxes is to find a place to store all documents. Any important tax information that is received through the mail should be immediately stored in that place for when it is needed in the future. Other documents that may accumulate over the year include car registrations, tax receipts, medical receipts and others. These can all be placed in the tax information storage area.



Clients can also consider doing an energy efficiency improvement on their home. If it is done before the end of the year, they may receive a credit on their tax return. Since it is the holiday season, individuals may want to help out others by making a generous donation to a local charity. Now is a good time to make a donation because individuals can claim the contribution as a tax deduction. Even though these simple things are small, they can make a huge difference when tax season rolls back around. The CPAs of Prestige Wealth Management Group will help individuals and businesses alleviate stress and take advantage of any tax breaks that come their way.



About Prestige Wealth Accounting Group

Prestige Wealth Accounting Group is a premier accounting firm that is committed to integrity, knowledge and offering first-class service to their clients. The company specializes in CPA services, and has experience providing high-net-worth individuals with concepts and strategies to help them reduce their taxes and simplify their financial life. The company is dedicated to taking an active role in assisting people with the constantly changing tax laws.



Visit www.prestigewag.com to view the redesigned website and learn more about what services the NJ accountant provides.