Prestige Wealth Accounting Group Now Offers Advice Tax Advice with Top Scam List

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- As one of the premier CPA firms in New Jersey, it is only fitting that Prestige Wealth Accounting Group offers their clients, as well as potential clients, news and special insight into the world of accounting. On the company website, people can now view the list of the top tax scams, presented by the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS composes the “Dirty Dozen” list each year, alerting taxpayers to a wide range of schemes and scams that can result in theft, fraud, and more. IRS Acting Commissioner, Steven T. Miller recently stated, “Don't let a scam artist steal from you or talk you into doing something you will regret later.”



Making its way back to the top of the list once again is identity theft. This scam experienced by thousands of people around the world occurs when someone uses personal information of another without permission, such as their name, Social Security number or other identification information. In doing so, these people are committing and acting in fraud and other crimes. In an initiative to prevent identity theft, the IRS prevented $20 billion of fraudulent refunds to be issued. This is an improvement from $14 billion from the previous year.



Phishing, coming in at number two on the list, solicits financial information through an unsolicited email or phony website posing as a legitimate website. Many “phishers” pose as the IRS, contact taxpayers by email, asking for personal information. The IRS would like people to know that they do not make contact with taxpayers by email, so people who have been “phished” can report the receipt of unsolicited email to the IRS at phishing@irs.gov. The rest of the list include return preparer fraud, hiding income offshore, free money from the IRS and Social Security Scam, impersonation of charitable organizations, false/inflated income and expenses, false form 1099 refund claims, frivolous arguments to avoid paying the taxes owed, falsely claiming zero wages, disguised corporate ownership, and misuse of trusts. To read more about the list, please visit http://prestigewag.com/irs-issues-dirty-dozen.php.



