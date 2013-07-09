Prestige Wealth Management Group Announces Home Prices Rise in Record-Breaking Manner

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Prestige Wealth Management Group, providers of personalized financial planning in New Jersey, posted an article that states that home prices continue to rise this year, in a record-breaking manner. Prestige Wealth Management Group recently announced the new housing report on their website. The Case-Shiller report, released earlier this quarter, tracks trends in the major metropolitan areas for the real estate market. According to the Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones, David M. Blitzer, the monthly gains from March to April of this year were the highest monthly gains in the history of the Case-Shiller Home Price Indices.



The 10-City Composite tracked in the report showed an 11 percent increase, while the 20-City Composite showed a 12.1 increase for a 12-month period ending in April. According to Blitzer, “Thirteen cities posted monthly increases of over two percentage points, with San Francisco leading at 4.9%. Along with San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit and Minneapolis were indicated as having their highest annual gains ever. The only city among the 20-City Composite that did not show an overall monthly increase was Detroit.



Home prices across the United States for both the 10-City and 20-City Composite were also reported to reach early 2004 levels, before the economic collapse. Comparing April to March, Minneapolis showed the largest gain out of the 20 cities represented in the composite, going from a negative return of 1.1%. In related news, the housing market has stabilized in many areas across the United States, with homebuilding activity strengthening. New numbers released by the National Association of Home Builders showed that new home sales grew 2.1% in the month of May. For more information on the housing reports, please visit http://www.prestigewmg.com/home-prices-rise-in-record-breaking-manner/.



About Prestige Wealth Management Group

Prestige Wealth Management Group is a top wealth management firm with offices in Flemington, NJ and Millburn, NJ, that is dedicated to assisting their clients with every aspect of their financial lives. The company is comprised of experienced professionals, including Certified Public Accountants (CPA), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, (CFP®), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®), Chartered Financial Consultants (ChFC®) and Enrolled Agents (EA) who focus on making their clients’ dreams a reality. Keeping clients focused on their financial goals, Prestige Wealth Management Group advises them through each step of the process. Taking responsibility for their clients’ success, the company provides investment management advice and proactive communication. On the website, visitors will find brochures, newsletters and webcasts to help keep them informed.



To view the new and improved website or to contact an experienced financial advisor in NJ, visit www.prestigewmg.com.