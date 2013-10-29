Prestige Wealth Management Group Announces Retirement Planning Services This Fall

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- As one of the top wealth management companies in NJ, Prestige Wealth Management Group provides an array of financial services for individuals, corporate executives, business owners and more. This fall, the company is pleased to announce the continuation of their retirement planning services. These individuals work hard each day, with the hopes of one day retiring. Now, they can turn to Prestige Wealth Management Group to assist them with financial preparation.



A recent report released by the Society of Actuaries, entitled, “Segmenting the Middle Market: Retirement Risks and Solutions Phase II Report,” provided seven steps to follow to ensure retirement. “Retirement financial planning requires a methodical approach that identifies and quantifies each important component that affects the asset accumulation, income management and product selection/investment decision processes,” said report author Noel Abkemeier.



The seven steps provided in the report are summarized as:



Quantity Assets and Net Worth-Determining new ways on how to increase income, including selling, renting or placing a new mortgage on a home



Quantity Risk Coverage-Considering long-term health, disability and life insurance



Compare Expenditure Needs Against Anticipated Income-Figuring out what income is left after an individual stops working



Compare Amounts Needed in Retirement Against Total Assets-Adjusting how much an individual thinks they need annually, compared to how much income they anticipate



Categorize Assets-Determining what funds an individual will have before accessing them



Make Investment Decisions-Money that is left over can be used to create more money



Keep the Plan Current-An individual should keep an eye on their accounts and investments regularly, or contact Prestige, one of the top wealth management firms of NJ, to watch the funds for them.



About Prestige Wealth Management Group

Prestige Wealth Management Group is a top wealth management firm with offices in Flemington, NJ and Millburn, NJ, that is dedicated to assisting their clients with every aspect of their financial lives. The company is comprised of experienced professionals, including Certified Public Accountants (CPA), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, (CFP®), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®), Chartered Financial Consultants (ChFC®) and Enrolled Agents (EA) who focus on making their clients’ dreams a reality. Keeping clients focused on their financial goals, Prestige Wealth Management Group advises them through each step of the process. Taking responsibility for their clients’ success, the company provides investment management advice and proactive communication. On the website, visitors will find brochures, newsletters and webcasts to help keep them informed.



To visit the new and improved website or to contact a financial advisor in NJ, visit www.prestigewmg.com.