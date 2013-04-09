Prestige Wealth Management Group Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance Client Experience

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Prestige Wealth Management Group, a provider of wealth management solutions in Flemington, NJ, is excited to announce the release of the company’s redesigned, interactive website. The new website offers a more streamlined layout for better navigation – making it easier than ever to find what you are looking for.



“The new website is another example of our commitment to enhancing the client experience across all touch points, including online, in our office, email and direct mail,” said Roy Williams, CEO of Prestige Wealth Management Group. Mr. Williams continued to say, “Our goal is to constantly seek opportunities to improve the Prestige experience to our valued clients.”



The revamped website also incorporates Prestige’s new brand strategy, expanded search capabilities and refreshed navigation tools. The site was designed to be more interactive and to provide clients with relevant news articles, blog entries and announcements of upcoming events, such as economic webcasts.



“The redesigned website is an important initiative for our clients,” said Steven M Fox, Director of Client Relations and Communications. Mr. Fox continued, “We have several enhancements scheduled over the next few months, including social media integration and a mobile site for clients that would like to access the website using mobile devices and tablets.”



About Prestige Wealth Management Group

Prestige Wealth Management Group is dedicated to assisting their clients with every aspect of their financial lives. The company is comprised of experienced professionals who care about making their clients’ dreams a reality. Keeping clients focused on where they want to go, Prestige Wealth Management Group advises them through each step of the way. Taking responsibility for their clients’ success, the company provides investment advice and regular communication. On the website, visitors will find brochures, newsletters and broadcasts to help keep them informed.



