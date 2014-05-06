Prestige Wealth Management Group Now Featuring Family Wealth Planning Services

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Prestige Wealth Management Group is pleased to introduce family wealth planning services as part of their family of services for financial planning in NJ. The full range of family wealth planning solutions is available to assist clients in meeting their individual desires and long-term life goals. The wealth management firm’s family wealth planning solutions can include investment management, financial planning, trust & estate planning, charity & gifting strategies, all depending on the client’s specific circumstances.



Prestige Wealth Management Group employs dedicated wealth advisors who are committed to understanding their clients’ family histories and core values, which can have an effect on how their wealth should be managed. Relationships the advisors form over the years with their clients and their families last for generations.



When working with a financial advisor of NJ, clients are introduced to the firm’s personalized Family Wealth Planning six-step process to ensure their goals are met. During the family wealth planning consultations, a financial advisor will discuss estate planning goals and will review beneficiary designations and asset titling. Through extensive discussions, the financial advisor will also provide recommendations for reducing estate tax liability and will assist in identifying appropriate solutions that will meet the client’s goals.



With the information provided by the client, the financial planner can also design and implement the necessary steps to take upon a loved one’s death and can also implement a tailor-made gifting strategy.



Residents of New Jersey, interested in family wealth planning services can call 908-379-9913 or can schedule an appointment via the online contact form.



About Prestige Wealth Management Group

Prestige Wealth Management Group is a top wealth management firm with offices in Flemington, NJ and Millburn, NJ, that is dedicated to assisting their clients with every aspect of their financial lives. The company is comprised of experienced professionals, including Certified Public Accountants (CPA), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, (CFP®), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®), and Chartered Financial Consultants (ChFC®) who focus on making their clients’ dreams a reality. Keeping clients focused on their financial goals, Prestige Wealth Management Group advises them through each step of the process. Taking responsibility for their clients’ success, the company provides investment management advice and proactive communication. On the website, visitors will find brochures, newsletters and webcasts to help keep them informed.



To visit the new and improved website or to contact a financial advisor in NJ, visit http://www.prestigewmg.com.