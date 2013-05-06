Prestige Wealth Management Group Now Offering Retirement Planning Services

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Individuals looking to hire a financial advisor in New Jersey can now turn to Prestige Wealth Management Group. The company offers retirement and financial planning services to lead clients in the right direction and assist with a successful retirement plan. As part of a plan for success, Prestige Wealth Management Group will analyze and determine the proper retirement income needs for each client. The company will make recommendations for the best distribution strategy from retirement plans and IRAs. To schedule a complimentary appointment, please call 908-379-8813.



Prestige Wealth Management Group provides a news and blog section on the company website that gives readers an inside look at many of the concerns that clients have when they look towards retirement. According to a December survey from Spectrem’s Millionaire Corner, when investors were asked to identify the major threats to their retirement security, most cited the rising costs of health care and the increasing cuts to the Medicare program.



Although the increasing cost of health care is an important issue, 47 % of retirees also cite possible cuts to their Social Security benefits as another concern. Other worries included in the survey were inflation (46%), investment portfolios (45%) and taxes (44%). Retirees believe that there will be an increase in taxes over time, as the Federal Government cuts funding to various Federal programs. However, the most worrisome issue for 73% of investors asked during the survey is medical expenses.



This data comes from an informational news article that has been posted on the Prestige Wealth Management Group Website. Other important news articles and informational blogs can inform potential clients on financial issues regarding retirement plans, financial goals and investments. For financial and investment advice, turn to Prestige Wealth Management Group.



About Prestige Wealth Management Group

Prestige Wealth Management Group is dedicated to assisting their clients with every aspect of their financial lives. The company is comprised of experienced professionals, including Certified Public Accountants (CPA), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, (CFP®), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®),Chartered Financial Consultants (ChFC®) and Enrolled Agents (EA) who care about making their clients’ dreams a reality. Keeping clients focused on where they want to go, Prestige Wealth Management Group advises them through each step of the way. Taking responsibility for their clients’ success, the company provides investment advice and regular communication. On the website, visitors will find brochures, newsletters and broadcasts to help keep them informed.



To visit the new and improved website, visit www.prestigewmg.com.