Prestige Wealth Management Group Stresses the Importance of Retirement Planning Being an Ongoing Process

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- One of the most common questions Prestige Wealth Management Group has to answer when consulting with clients is, when is it the best time to plan for retirement? The firm, which provides retirement planning in NJ, believes that retirement planning needs to be an ongoing process instead of a one-time event. Continuous planning should follow an initial plan.



According to the firm, planning should be done at least once a year; however it is common that clients spend time on planning more throughout the year. This is especially true if individuals are going to make any changes throughout the process, include changing from full-time to part time, selling a residence, or deciding on the time to retire.



Today, more people are retiring at a younger age, which is why it is beneficial for individuals to begin the planning process earlier. When consulting with clients on retirement planning in New Jersey, Prestige Wealth Management Group utilizes a personalized approach which incorporates social security planning, investment management, long-term care planning, risk management and other facets of retirement. The firm believes that it is crucial for their team of financial planners to create an actionable roadmap for retirement success.



However, the firm expects their clients to provide crucial information that can be used for the planning process. With this information, Prestige Wealth Management Group can provide an analysis of retirement income needs and recommendations for the best possible distribution strategy.



Individuals who are ready to begin planning their retirement can contact the retirement planning firm by calling 908-379-8813. The firm has offices located in Flemington and Millburn, New Jersey. With the two offices, they are well-equipped to provide retirement advice to clients throughout Central and Northern New Jersey.



About Prestige Wealth Management Group

Prestige Wealth Management Group is a top wealth management firm with offices in Flemington, NJ and Millburn, NJ, that is dedicated to assisting their clients with every aspect of their financial lives. The company is comprised of experienced professionals, including Certified Public Accountants (CPA), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, (CFP®), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®), and Chartered Financial Consultants (ChFC®) who focus on making their clients’ dreams a reality. Keeping clients focused on their financial goals, Prestige Wealth Management Group advises them through each step of the process. Taking responsibility for their clients’ success, the company provides investment management advice and proactive communication. On the website, visitors will find brochures, newsletters and webcasts to help keep them informed.



To visit the new and improved website or to contact a financial advisor in NJ, visit http://www.prestigewmg.com.