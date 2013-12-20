Prestigious Olde Naples, Florida Cottage Property Available

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- The Cabral Group has proudly announced the availability of this remarkable cottage property, restored and lovingly preserved in all its historic charm. Located at 210 S 11th Avenue in the very heart itself of Old Naples, this stunning property boasts an antiquity that sets it apart – having been built in 1921, and still retaining every inch of its rustic, tempered elegance, it can rightly be labelled a striking landmark among Naples luxury homes.



From the very glimpse of the spectacular exterior, the property exudes the bright charm of the Golden Age, offering a striking, well-tempered yet prominent retreat for the buyer. This truly is a spectacular cottage, yet amply calmed by the designers’ restorations and by its more modern efforts to preserve and showcase the old, quaint styling.



Covering an area of 3300 square feet, the main residence features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, exquisite cabinetry and beautifully designed interior woodwork that preserves the heart pine floors and cypress walls. The property opens its spaces into comfortably integrated living areas seamlessly flowing into the combined floor and opening out the interior dimensions, completed by the doors opening out to the wraparound patios, creating a spacious grandeur essential to the cottage’s atmosphere.



The cottage lovingly maximizes its historical potential, and the exterior view is a bold, yet tasteful statement of purpose. Porches circumvent the entire residence and open the house up to the outside lawn, pool and grounds. The inside furnishings, beautiful surfaces and hand-painted woodwork subtly work together with the contemporary amenities of the property. In both the kitchen and the luxurious bathrooms, modern appliances are well worked into the combined setting, to create a perfectly blended, authentic yet dynamic antiquated feeling.



Outside, a separate guesthouse houses a single bedroom and a further bathroom, as well as a full kitchen, and the beautiful wood-beamed décor, high ceilings and porch lends itself to this stunning stand-alone addition to the property. Poolside, a recent addition to the property adds a pavilion complete with an outdoor grill, and a bar island.



The property is well located in close proximity to both the beach, and only several blocks’ distance from the beautiful Naples Bay, as well other cultural necessities. The cottage is extremely well priced among Naples luxury homes, especially regarding its prestigious standing, and interested parties are invited to contact a representative from the Cabral Group to arrange a viewing or for further details.



To view more information regarding this property, and see other Olde Naples homes for sale, visit:



http://search.oldnaplesluxuryproperties.com/i/18408/old_naples_homes_for_sale



Olde Naples Luxury Properties

180 9th St. S. #300

Naples, FL 34102

(239) 963-6590

ccsellsnaplesfl@gmail.com

Oldnaplesluxuryproperties.com