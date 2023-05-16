Prestigious "Point of the Mountain Chamber of Commerce" ThePointChamber.com, Announces the Immediate Hire of Marketing Guru & Business Growth Specialist, Hannah Robbins

Lehi, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- Introducing Hannah Robbins, the New Director of Business Development and Liaison to Executives for The Point of the Mountain Chamber. The Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Hannah Robbins has joined their team as the new business consultant and liaison to executives. Hannah brings a wealth of experience to the Chamber of Commerce, having worked for over 8 years in the business consulting industry.



Hannah's primary role will be to develop new and exciting relationships with businesses in the area. Hannah will help these businesses achieve their business goals by getting connected in the business and local community. She will be available to meet with future and current members one-on-one to discuss their business needs and provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed. In addition, Hannah will also serve as a liaison between their members and other executives in the community, helping to facilitate connections and collaborations. https://www.utahignite.com/utah-smart-cities-directory/lehi-area-chamber/



With Hannah's extensive experience in business consulting and development, she is well-suited to help their members navigate the challenges of running a business in today's competitive environment. She has worked with businesses of all sizes and across a variety of industries, and she has a deep understanding of the factors that contribute to success. Hannah is excited to join the Chamber of Commerce and to help their members thrive. She is committed to working closely with their members to understand their unique needs and to provide them with personalized support and guidance. With her expertise and dedication, they are confident that their members will benefit greatly from her services. https://www.thepointchamber.com/



| 225 East State Street, Lehi, UT 84043 | 801 901-6664 |



As the Point of the Mountain Chamber, they focus on four things: to connect, educate, advocate, and grow. Business professionals and leaders who are currently engaged in business or would like to conduct business at the Point of the Mountain region are invited to team up with them. As the region continues to develop, there are great opportunities and challenges that need to be addressed. It is anticipated that by the year 2065, Utah County will add 1 million additional people to its current population bringing it somewhere close to 1.6 million total residents. If they're interested in joining a Chamber that is at the center of this growth and becoming involved then they invite one to learn more. https://www.uschamber.com/co/chambers/utah/lehi



