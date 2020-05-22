Pretreatment Coatings Market to Expand Across Metal Packaging Applications : Henkel, PPG Industries, Chemetall, AkzoNobel, 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Hempel A/S, BASF

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Estimates suggest that pretreatment coatings market size will exceed USD 15.5 billion in terms of annual valuation by 2026. Precoating treatment manufacturers are investing in new product development to cater to growing demand from various end-use sectors. High product penetration in general manufacturing sector due to high performance and long lasting characteristics is likely to accelerate industry expansion.



Shifting trends towards high quality and aesthetically appealing infrastructure are driving the demand for pretreatment coatings market. These coatings are widely used as a protection agent against environmental susceptibilities such as moisture, water, rust and chemicals, while enhancing exterior appeal.



Aluminum pretreatment coatings are extensively utilized to enhance performance characteristics as it can be integrated with strip coating and cleaning process. The product also offers high compatibility with electrolytic & chemical process, corrosion resistance, is economical and readily available. Aluminum pretreatment coatings market share is expected to showcase growth rate at over 5% through 2026 on account of growing product demand for high quality metal packaging products.



Precoating treatments are experiencing high demand from aviation application as they aid in reducing the risk of scale and rust formation along with providing extra protection against chemicals, moisture and water. Rapid expansion of aviation sector supported by urbanization and fleet renovation trends may offer lucrative growth opportunities for pretreatment coatings market.



Strict regulations in aviation sector along with increasing investment in commercial aviation will also boost product penetration, particularly after the coronavirus crisis in 2020 subsides and the global transportation sectors picks up pace. Europe pretreatment coatings market will gain USD 4.5 billion in terms of revenue by 2026 on account of rapid product utilization in aerospace and automotive industry.



