Pretty in Paint Parties Celebrates 2nd Anniversary This May

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Pretty in Paint Parties is celebrating its 2nd anniversary this May, and they invite all aspiring artists to join in the festivities. All month long, to commemorate the milestone, the company will offer a couples’ entrance fee of just $50. In honor of the number 2, Pretty in Paint Parties welcomes duos or pairs this month. They may even paint a beautiful picture of a pear, as featured on the website. That’s entry for 2 guests for only $50, down from the regular price of $35 per person. This offer is good for any Pretty in Paint event, so start painting today.



May also sees the continuation of the popular PJ Paint Party and “Grow Your Team” promotions that began in April. These deals are perfect for birthdays, team building events, girls’ night in, club networking socials, and fundraisers of any kind. Women and girls of any age group will love and excel at painting with expert guidance from Pretty in Paint artists. All this month throw a PJ Paint Party for 6 kids at only $150. There is a 6 painter minimum and it is only $30 for each additional painter. Or organize a Grow Your Team event to serve as an employee mixer or office party. Pay just $250 for 10 members and $30 for any additional members.



May is the perfect time to throw a fun painting party for any reason. To celebrate 2 years in business with Pretty in Paint Parties visit them online or call 800-381-9512.



About Pretty In Paint Parties

Contact Pretty In Paint Parties today to find an artist in the desired location. They will accommodate anyone ages 5 and older, with birthday parties being one of the most popular occasions for a paint party. A hand painted piece of art is the best party favor anyone can go home with. To hear more please visit http://www.prettyinpaintparties.com/.