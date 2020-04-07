Pretty in Paint Parties Helps Teachers, Students Supplement Their Income While Pursuing Their Passions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Pretty in Paint is helping those who have full daytime jobs pursue their dreams and passions in their spare time by putting on a paint party in Milwaukee County. The company is always searching for new franchisees to bring the magic of Pretty in Paint Parties to new locations.



This is an ideal situation for people like teachers and students who have limited spare time but want to share their passion for the arts. Becoming a Pretty in Paint franchisee is also ideal for stay-at-home parents and for those who have part-time jobs but need a bit more income. The PIP team provides all art supplies, materials, and insurance needed for parties—the only requirement necessary for becoming a franchisee is a passion for art and a few prior acrylic samples.



Pretty in Paint offers both child and adult paint parties in Milwaukee County and beyond. As a Pretty in Paint host, franchisees get to share their love of painting and art by hosting these parties outside of their home. Becoming a Pretty in Paint franchisee is the perfect way for teachers, students, and anyone else with a passion for art to earn extra money while also sharing their love of the arts.



Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Pretty in Paint Parties or the benefits of becoming a Pretty in Paint franchisee is encouraged to give their team a call today at 800-851-9512.



About Pretty In Paint Parties

Contact Pretty In Paint Parties today to find an artist in the desired location. They will accommodate anyone age 5 and older, with birthday parties being one of the most popular occasions for a paint party. A hand-painted piece of art is the best party favor anyone can go home with.



