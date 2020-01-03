Pretty in Paint Parties Hosts Easy and Exciting Kids Birthday Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2020 -- Planning a child's birthday party can be stressful, time-consuming, and a massive hassle to clean up after. Parents across the country who are looking for an easier way to celebrate their child's birthday are turning to Pretty in Paint Parties to book a painting party for kids in McHenry County and beyond.



Kids love painting parties from Pretty in Paint Parties because they're full, allow them to explore their creative side, and build memories with their friends and classmates. Parents love hosting painting parties because when they choose Pretty in Paint, they don't need to worry about planning the entire party, controlling a huge group of kids or cleaning up after the fun is over. Pretty in Paint Parties provides everything from instruction to paint to cleanup services.



Pretty in Paint Parties doesn't only host parties for children — their art parties are also a fun activity for adults as well. From nontraditional bachelorette parties to corporate team bonding sessions, Pretty in Paint Parties has the perfect party package for any occasion. All event planners need to worry about is choosing a painting for the group and providing refreshments.



Now is the perfect time for parents to plan the ultimate birthday surprise for their little ones — with a little help from Pretty in Paint Parties. Anyone interested in learning more about their kids' art parties in McHenry County is encouraged to give their team a call today at 800-381-9512. To learn more about their parties and for pricing information, party planners are encouraged to pay them a visit online at https://prettyinpaintparties.com/.



Contact Pretty In Paint Parties today to find an artist in the desired location. They will accommodate anyone age 5 and older, with birthday parties being one of the most popular occasions for a paint party. A hand painted piece of art is the best party favor anyone can go home with.



