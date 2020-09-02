Pretty in Paint Parties Now Offers Virtual Paint Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- One of the best ways to prevent the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus is to stay home as often as possible and limit contact with others. However, social distancing can make it challenging to feel connected with family members or friends or celebrate a special occasion. Pretty in Paint Parties is proud to announce that they are now providing virtual child and adult painting parties in North Carolina — and beyond!



Event planners love Pretty in Paint Parties because they make it easier to have fun! Now, their team has expanded its offerings to include virtual painting parties. Virtual parties are hosted on Zoom and include all of the fun of an in-person painting party — from guided painting to assistance creating a unique work of art, Pretty in Paint Parties has introduced a new way to reconnect with family members and friends during these trying times.



Though sizable in-person events are currently on-hold to prevent the spread of COVID-19, now is the perfect time to host a virtual adult paint party in NC or another state with Pretty in Paint Parties. Those interested in learning more or who would like to book their virtual party are encouraged to visit them online at https://prettyinpaintparties.com/. To speak with a customer service representative, interested parties should call Pretty in Paint at 800-381-9512.



About Pretty In Paint Parties

Contact Pretty In Paint Parties today to find an artist in the desired location. They will accommodate anyone age 5 and older, with birthday parties being one of the most popular occasions for a paint party. A hand-painted piece of art is the best party favor anyone can go home with.



To learn more, please visit http://www.prettyinpaintparties.com/.