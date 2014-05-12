Pretty Much Beauty Launches the 'Glam' Mirror

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Beauty is seen in different forms. Its interpretation is open but, it all boils down to looking and feeling good. Pretty Much Beauty is the new face of all things beautiful. This amazing website has been set up to give women the opportunity to understand their needs and look for products that satisfy these needs. The website wishes to empower customers to create a unique beauty routine that will truly attend to their quest for beauty.



Pretty Much Beauty is also about introducing customers to life changing products that can make dressing up easy and efficient. The Glam Mirror which is the revolutionary product sold on the website of the company is a great way to enjoy beauty without having to break a sweat. The mirror which is created by renowned makeup artist Jamaya Moore takes the guesswork out of getting ready. The mirror is a dual compact mirror whose unique design accommodates use ‘on the go’.



It is meant for busy women who cannot spend a great deal of time in the morning getting ready. The mirror is meant to be used for a variety of different purposes. With 8 built in LED lights, the Glam Mirror is ideal for those on the go makeup emergencies, meaning you never have to check your makeup in store windows and car mirrors ever again!



The Glam Mirror offered by Pretty Much Beauty also comes in exciting colors of Pink, Tiffany blue, Jet Black and Pure White.



About Pretty Much Beauty

This is a beauty and shopping destination for those who want a new lease on beauty without spending a lot of time or money. To know more and start shopping for amazing products, log onto www.PrettyMuchBeauty.Bigcartel.com . The brand is also active on Instagram, Facebook as well as Twitter.



Media Contact

JamayaMoore

PrettyMuchBiz at gmail.com

917.397.0833

http://www.prettymuchbeauty.bigcartel.com/contact