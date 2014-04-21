Pretty Tracker Is a New and Easy-to-Use Google Keyword Rank Checker

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Josh Brenton, a SEO professional, recently announced the launch of his new Google rank tracker, Pretty Tracker. The industry’s latest tracking resource provides users with smart, clear, and organized website ranking data so that they can visualize the effectiveness of their campaigns.



At this time, Pretty Tracker offers no-cost account signups, but paid users can track any number of keywords—from 50 to 50,000 or more. The service allows users to track different Google domains by country using a clutter free interface that runs equally well on computers and mobile devices.



The SERP checker has easy-to-use graphs that display the user’s ranking history allowing the user to spot trends. The graphs auto-zoom as users adjust the time range. Users can share ranking graphs on SEO forums, Facebook, and Twitter as well as share collections of keywords publicly with friends and clients. The service permits customers to bulk-add hundreds of keywords and URLs easily and import tracking history from other tracking clients.



“The most important part of a rank checker is the graph of your ranking history,” stated Brenton. He went on to add, “When you can clearly see how your SEO campaigns are affecting change in your Google rankings, you can make informed decisions on what to do next.”



Pretty Tracker offers custom plans to consumers who need tailored solutions. The website offers bulk discounts for larger plans, too: it is currently running a 40 percent launch discount—recurring forever—using coupon code “launch40off.”



"As an SEO professional myself, I created PrettyTracker because I was fed up with the other rank trackers on the market,” stated Brenton. He also noted that some rank checkers offered too many unnecessary features in a cluttered interface, rendering it awkward and unusable on mobile devices.



Individuals interested in learning more about Pretty Tracker and or creating a free account can visit the keyword tracking service’s website for additional information. Visitors are also welcome to contact the website with questions about its services.



About Pretty Tracker

Pretty Tracker provides e-commerce and affiliate site owners with a simple way to track how their website ranks in Google's natural search results. The website’s users sign up for a free account and can instantly find out in what positions their websites rank for specific keywords. Pretty Tracker automatically checks the top 300 results for these keywords everyday and make this available as a big beautiful graph so that SERP rank changes and trends can be tracked over time, making it the best way to know if an SEO campaign is working. For more information, please visit https://prettytracker.com