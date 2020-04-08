Prevalence of COVID-19 and Rise in Surgical Procedures to Accentuate the Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- The medical nonwoven disposables market may deliver a promising growth rate with the COVID-19 outbreak being a major factor. The advent of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has brought about a surge in the demand for medical nonwoven disposables. It is expected to fare well during the forecast period. Nonwoven disposable products protect individuals from infection transmission as well as cross-contamination. This brings them in the limelight during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising cases of chronic diseases may also benefit the medical nonwoven disposables market.



Rising awareness about surgical face masks among the global populace



As surgical face masks prevent transmission of COVID-19, they have acquired the center stage during the pandemic. Constant encouragement from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the governments of various countries is resulting in individuals other than doctors to buy and wear masks. This factor has the potential to support the growth rate of the medical nonwoven disposables market.



Ease in rules and regulations by the FDA due to COVID-19 pandemic and advent of new technologies



Due to the massive rise in COVID-19 cases and shortage of protective equipment, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced to relax certain regulatory requirements for meeting the huge demand for medical nonwoven disposables. This, in turn, may increase the production rate and eventually expand the growth rate of the medical nonwoven disposables market.



To tackle the swelling number of patients for COVID-19 testing, there is a prominent surge in demand for diagnostic and laboratory disposables. The need for faster and better screening has prompted manufacturers to introduce new technologies. For instance, Sense Biodetection has partnered with Phillips-Medisize to introduce Veros SARS-CoV-2, a simple disposable test that makes use of a nasal swab sample to provide speedy results without instrumentation.



Increasing cases of urinary and fecal incontinence may also prove a strong factor for the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market. Due to the increase in light to medium intensity incontinence cases, the sales of disposable incontinence pads may rise. These incontinence pads are used for treating low to medium intensity incontinence and also help in preventing irritation and skin rashes. With the advent of new features such as chlorine-free and sustainable incontinence pads, the medical nonwoven disposables market may observe a good growth rate in the forecast period.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drug delivery devices are also gaining considerable momentum and this can support the increasing growth rate of the medical nonwoven disposables market to a great extent.



Manufacturers in the medical nonwoven disposables market are extensively focusing on research and development activities to meet the increasing demand for products due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many new players are entering the medical nonwoven disposables market due to the spike in product demand. Key players are forging various partnerships to maintain their position and penetrate deep in the medical nonwoven disposables market.



Key players in the medical nonwoven disposables market are Cypress Medical Products LLC, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, First Quality Enterprises, Medline Industries Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Polymer Group Inc.



On the regional front, the medical nonwoven disposables market is bifurcated in the regions of North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the entire world by storm and there is a global demand for medical nonwoven disposables. Every region included in the medical nonwoven disposables market is expected to observe steady growth. North America may record stellar growth during the forecast period. This is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and a rise in the consumption of disposable adult incontinence products.



