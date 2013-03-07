Prevel Retraite Offers 4 Retirement Residences for Senior Residents in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Prével Retraite, a popular and reputable senior residence in Montreal, has officially stated that it is offering its services and retirement residences to senior citizens throughout Quebec. In their recent announcement, Prével Retraite stated a myriad of different services and features which are currently being offered.



Prével Retraite is currently offering four different senior residence living complexes for prospective seniors to choose from; Le Cambridge, Le Cherbourge 1, le Cherbourge 2, and Le graham. Each retirement home offers a safe, secure, relaxing and fun atmosphere for their residents, and includes trained healthcare professionals on site 24 hours a day 7 days a week as well as activities, and a delicious restaurant.



During their recent announcement, Prével Retraite also mentioned that they also offer a wide range of daily activities, such as: classical music concerts, reading clubs, singing, wine tasting clubs, cooking classes, art classes, dance classes, courses offered by the University of Sherbrooke, trips to the theatre, cinema or museums, and more. Those seniors who enjoy a more active, sporty lifestyle can take advantage of their modern exercise facilities which includes an updated weight and exercise room, as well as including Yoga classes and Tai Chi. Facilities also contain a swimming pool for aqua fit classes and general leisure.



All residences offer exceptional health care with custom made “A la Carte” services to cater to the needs of the individual. These services include meals delivered to the senior’s apartment, cleaning services, laundry services, in-home care and assistance, personalized care, and any other needs.



Prével Retraite noted during their announcement that they pride themselves on their modern, well serviced restaurant which serves its seniors delicious, nutrient dense meals in a classy environment. In addition, there is a banquet hall which can be reserved in advance for all special events.



For more information on Prével Retraite's announcement, or to learn more about retirement residences, visit their website at http://www.prevelretraite.ca/



About Prével Retraite

