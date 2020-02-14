Prevent and Treat Photosensitivity with Sunsafe Rx Pills, the Nutritional Supplement That Protects Your Skin

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- One of the best things to do in the sun is to just stretch out and soak up the sun. You can work on your tan at the beach or enjoy a picnic in the park. It is also a great time to play outdoor sports. However, many years of sun exposure can have multiple harmful effects on your body. One of these issues is photosensitivity: a condition where an individual develops an extreme sensitivity to the sun and other sources of light. Photosensitivity is a general term often associated with other conditions such as solar urticaria, polymorphous light eruption, actinic prurigo, juvenile spring eruption, and others. Research shows that the ingredients in the nutritional supplement, Sunsafe Rx, can help prevent and treat photosensitivity. The pills are made with natural antioxidants that have been shown to promote your defenses against the effects of environmental stresses and protect your skin, and eyes, from sun exposure.



A representative from the company stated, "Photosensitivity is also known as sun allergy, or simply as sun sensitivity or sensitivity to the sun. It can lead to frequent and intense skin rashes and burns. People who have photosensitivity are ultimately more prone to developing skin cancer and other types of skin damage. Sunsafe Rx pills are made with ingredients that research proves can help support your skin and eyes during exposure to the elements."



There is more information about the various benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here:



https://www.sunsaferx.com/health-and-wellness/photosensitivity/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can in fact be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



