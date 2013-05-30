Prevent Common Running Injuries with Just a Little Work

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The scenario is usually the same. A new runner begins a training program. A month or two later, a slight pain in the knee comes on. The runner stretches, takes some ibuprofen and keeps on running. Soon after, the runner is resting, with an ice pack on the knee. Studies suggest that as little as 20% or as many as 80% of runners are sidelined yearly. Some more than once and some for good.



There is good news though. Researchers are on a mission to find an injury solution. Many claim the problem behind the high injury rate in the sport is modern running shoes. Or is it because people tend to sit a lot more, or is it due to training mistakes? Running the same route, on the same side of the road, or taking big jumps in distance?



The truth, experts say, is all of the above. Injury, and injury prevention are is not just caused or solved by one thing. A combination of things can lead to injury and it can take more than one thing to help resolve what is causing that injury.



Experts agree to lower injury risk a person needs a strong body, good form and the right shoe.



